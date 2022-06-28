Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.32

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 312370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

