Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.32

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 312370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
