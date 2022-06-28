Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in June

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 3,016,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AXTLF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Axtel (Get Rating)

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

