Axe (AXE) Trading 66.4% Higher This Week

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $92,628.74 and $5.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

