Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 3.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $36,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 102,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,813. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

