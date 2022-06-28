Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,700 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

