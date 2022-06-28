Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $47.01 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,660. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

