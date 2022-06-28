Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.18. 26,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,293. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

