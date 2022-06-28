Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,114 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

