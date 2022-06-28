Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,801. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

