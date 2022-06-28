Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,511. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

