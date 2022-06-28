Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AVACF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 3,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Avance Gas has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.85.
