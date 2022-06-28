Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVACF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 3,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Avance Gas has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.85.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

