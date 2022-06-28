Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,651. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

