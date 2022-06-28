Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autohome traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 15,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 781,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATHM. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

