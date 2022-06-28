AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 397,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

