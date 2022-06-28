Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Financial Analysis

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94% Verra Mobility 9.57% 44.07% 7.21%

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrea Acquisition and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 2 3 0 2.60

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $550.59 million 4.57 $41.45 million $0.34 47.35

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Astrea Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.