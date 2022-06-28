ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $791.71.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ASML stock opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1-year low of $461.85 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

