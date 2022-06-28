Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

