ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,398,481 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398,481 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Markforged worth $58,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKFG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

