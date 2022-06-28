ARK Investment Management LLC Has $40.94 Million Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,521 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.87% of Repare Therapeutics worth $40,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,732,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 375.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of RPTX opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

