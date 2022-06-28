ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of 1Life Healthcare worth $66,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

