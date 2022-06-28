ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,411 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $34,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 382.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

