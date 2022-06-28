argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading Down 2.2%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $363.62 and last traded at $365.15. 911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $3,882,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $7,312,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

