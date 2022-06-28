Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 3.3%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.45. 4,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,696 shares of company stock worth $11,412,259. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

