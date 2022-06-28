Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.44.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

