Apexium Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 712.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 15,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,495. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

