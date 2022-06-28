Apeiron RIA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

