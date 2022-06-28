Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 335,065 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.