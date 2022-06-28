Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 2,512 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

