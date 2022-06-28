Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 155,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 198,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

