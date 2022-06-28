Apeiron RIA LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.