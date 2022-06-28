Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

