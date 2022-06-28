Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

