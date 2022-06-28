Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 403 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.05% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

