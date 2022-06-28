ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $5.05

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00024859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $549.95 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,848.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.88 or 0.19619524 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016015 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

