APA Group (ASX:APA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.28

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.77.
About APA Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.