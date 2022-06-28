APA Group (ASX:APA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.28

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.77.

About APA Group (Get Rating)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

