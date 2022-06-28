Analyzing Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PCSB Financial pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCSB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PCSB Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

PCSB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCSB Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.92 $12.42 million $1.02 18.80 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.87 $11.90 million $0.86 13.95

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCSB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 24.17% 4.87% 0.71% Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05%

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2021, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

