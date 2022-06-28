Analyzing First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.4% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.50% 10.07% 0.97% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First Capital pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 2.32 $11.42 million $3.29 8.15 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.20 10.58

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Capital and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Capital beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

NASB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.