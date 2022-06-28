Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $39.57

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

VNO opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

