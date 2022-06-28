Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $58.58

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.77.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRNS stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.30. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
