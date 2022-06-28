Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $58.58

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.30. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

