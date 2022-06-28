Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) PT at C$42.67

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

