Analysts Set Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target at $720.00

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $720.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.26) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

