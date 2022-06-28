Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 6.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 59,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,548,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 691,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 426,598 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 149,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.