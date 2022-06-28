Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $19.93

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $19.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
