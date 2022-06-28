Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $51,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.90. 18,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,385. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

