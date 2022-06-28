Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Amon (AMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $217,462.26 and $82.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

