American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $151.32 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

