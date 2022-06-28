American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.51. 6,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

