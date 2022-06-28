American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up about 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.65. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,588. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.