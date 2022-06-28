American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

