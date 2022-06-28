American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 1.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. 41,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,313,569. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

